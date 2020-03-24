Larry H. Miller offers vehicle pickup, drop-off service for customers with appointments

TUCSON - Larry H. Miller Dealerships is offering a complimentary concierge vehicle pickup and drop-off service for customers with service appointments.

The company says they want to help those whose health might be at risk and those who are providing critical services get to work during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Larry H. Miller also announced services in place that will "help provide peace of mind" to customers following current health recommendations and guidelines.

· All service appointments can be made online (LHMAuto.com), over the phone or via the Larry H. Miller (LHM) Dealerships mobile app (available on Google Play or in the Apple store).

· Dealerships will offer a complimentary concierge service and can pick up and deliver a customer’s car to their home or office.

· Instead of waiting during a service appointment, customers have the option of taking a complimentary courtesy shuttle or a ride share service, paid for by the dealership, that can drop them off at their home or office until their vehicle is ready.

· All LHM Dealerships service advisors and service technicians wear a fresh pair of gloves with each customer’s vehicle.

· When a vehicle enters the service drive, technicians place a protective seat cover on the driver’s seat of every vehicle and wipe down the steering wheel with disinfectant wipes.

· LHM Dealerships offer a service called DrivePur, which is an airborne sanitization product that kills unseen germs and bacteria inside the vehicle.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships operates 13 dealerships in Arizona (9 in Phoenix and 4 in Tucson).

All Arizona dealerships will offer the complimentary concierge service and are executing the "peace of mind" services.

