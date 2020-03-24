Habitat for Humanity Tucson donates masks to local hospitals

TUCSON - Habitat for Humanity Tucson donated its supply of respirator masks to local hospitals as medical personnel battle COVID-19.

Habitat normally uses the masks on construction sites to protect volunteers and staff against tiny wood dust particles that are generated from wood frame construction.

Currently, these types of masks are in short supply and highly sought after by hospitals and clinics because they protect against airborne particles like viruses and bacteria.

Habitat Tucson says they don’t keep a large supply on-hand — but they did have some in their warehouse, which they decided to donate.

“Habitat Tucson has been lucky to be a part of a generous community and we want to pay it forward. This donation is a small part of that,” said T. VanHook, CEO of Habitat Tucson. “I wanted to say thank you to the entire team.”