Free meals for kids offered by Marana Unified School District

MARANA, Ariz. - To help keep kids in Marana fed during these uncertain times, Marana Unified School District has expanded its Grab & Go breakfast and lunch program.

According to school officials, children can pick up a Grab & Go hot lunch and receive a breakfast meal at any of MUSD’s ten elementary schools, Twin Peaks K-8, or Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 starting Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meals will be given to all children 18 and under, even if the child is not registered in MUSD. Registration or income requirements are not needed to receive a meal in this program.

However, a child must be present when picking up a meal and adult meals are not available.

The following is a list of the locations where families can pick-up their Grab & Go meals.

Butterfield Elementary School: 3400 W. Massingale Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741

Coyote Trail Elementary: 8000 N. Silverbell Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743

DeGrazia Elementary School: 5051 W. Overton Rd. Tucson, AZ 85742

Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8: 5650 W. Moore Rd. Marana, AZ 85658

Estes Elementary School: 11280 W. Grier Rd. Marana, AZ 85653

Gladden Farms Elementary School: 11745 W. Gladden Farms Drive Marana, AZ 85653

Ironwood Elementary: 3300 W. Freer Dr. Tucson, AZ 85742

Picture Rocks Elementary: 5875 N. Sanders Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

Quail Run Elementary: 4600 W. Cortaro Farms Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742

Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary: 8500 N. Continental Reserve Loop Tucson, AZ 85743

Roadrunner Elementary: 16651 W. Calle Carmella, Marana, AZ 85653

Twin Peaks K-8: 7995 W. Twin Peaks Rd. Tucson, AZ 85743

Families can also stop by a Marana Cares Mobile location to pick up their free meals.

Those locations are listed below.

11 a.m.-noon at Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)

12:30-1:30 p.m. at 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District).

For more information, visit maranausd.nutrislice.com.