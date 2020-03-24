Executive order made to delay evictions in Arizona in response to COVID-19

TUCSON - Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday calling for landlords to delay evictions for the next 120 days in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the governor, Tuesday's executive order was made after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced March 18 that it would be suspending evictions and foreclosures at this time.

“Nobody should be forced out of their home because of COVID-19,” Ducey said. “This order is about protecting public health and providing relief to families impacted by this virus — whether through sickness or economic hardship. This is the right thing to do to support Arizona families during their time of need and prevent the spread of COVID-19."

In the release, the governor reminded residents that the Arizona Department of Housing offers a "Save Our Home AZ" program, which aims to help residents who are struggling with their mortgage payments. Under this program, Arizonans may also qualify for Principal Reduction Assistance, Monthly Mortgage Subsidy Assistance for under and unemployed Arizonans, and Second Lien Elimination Assistance.

The Arizona Multihousing Association released the following statement shortly after the executive order has released.

“No one wants to see sick or vulnerable individuals or families evicted in the midst of dealing with a serious health crisis. ... We support taking immediate action to protect and support struggling residents during the COVID-19 crisis, but we also want to offer a note of caution here. ... At the same time as many apartment residents are struggling with income loss, Arizona property owners also are tightening their belts in a huge way. These businesses are working hard to meet their monthly obligations: make payroll, pay bank loans and mortgages, and pay their utilities, insurance costs and tax obligations. ... We will continue to work with Gov. Ducey and state and federal leaders to find a comprehensive solution that addresses all the many impacts of this crisis – a solution that balances relief for renters with relief for property owners." Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus, the President and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association

For more information, visit housing.az.gov.