Ducey launches COVID-19 resource website

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey launched a COVID- 19 resource website on Tuesday.

Arizona Together was designed to connect individuals and businesses to resources, raising money for community organizations and providing information on volunteer opportunities.

“As we work to combat the spread of COVID-19, access to resources that can help support families and businesses in this time of need is critical,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re calling on Arizonans to be informed, get engaged, and support organizations doing important work to keep our communities safe and healthy. Arizona will get through this together.”



According to the governor's office, the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund "will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona."

Initially, the fund will focus on the following immediate needs:

Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

Supporting non-profit organizations that help vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities and other services.

Expanding technology access for low-income students to help them transition to online learning.

Michael J. Bidwill, Chairman and President of the Arizona Cardinals, donated $1 million to the fund, according to a news release.



Visit ArizonaTogether.org to learn more.