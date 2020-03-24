Ducey, Hoffman announce childcare for COVID-19 frontline workers

PHOENIX⁠ — Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced a partnership to launch Arizona Enrichment Centers starting next week.

The program offers childcare for the children of first responders, critical healthcare workers, and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.

This announcement comes as school closures have been extended and other safety measures have been put into place to respond to the spread of COVID-19.



All school sites will follow the CDC Guidance for Schools and Childcare Programs, the ADHS Childcare Facility COVID-19 Guidance, as well as guidance issued by local public health departments.





About the Student Enrichment Centers

Children and staff/volunteers will have their temperatures taken upon entering the enrichment center - anyone with a fever will not be admitted.

Volunteers/staff at the enrichment centers will wipe down surfaces frequently with disinfectant.

Each room will not exceed a safe maximum of students, supported by at least one adult; this will both allow for personalized attention and will meet social distancing needs.

Children will be offered a site based on their home address and their parent or caregiver’s eligibility.

Districts are working to select schools in close proximity to hospitals to add convenience for health care workers.

Centers will be open Monday through Friday. Hours may vary by location.

The environment will be safe and supportive, and staff will be prepared to respond to children’s social and emotional needs. All staff will complete background checks.

Children will be allowed to bring remote devices so they can work on schoolwork while at the centers.

For more information, email AZEnrichmentCenters@az.gov.