Ducey expands access to unemployment insurance, extends income tax deadline
PHOENIX — Arizonans affected by COVID-19 will have "expanded access" to unemployment benefits and more time to file their income taxes.
On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an administrative action aimed at "providing certainty and economic relief to taxpayers affected by the virus."
The executive order ensures those who are out of work or facing economic hardship because of COVID-19 have access to unemployment benefits.
The administrative action issued by the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) extends the income tax filing deadline to July 15 to mirror the new federal deadline. The new deadline means taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments after the previous April 15 deadline will not be assessed late payment penalties or interest.
Things to know about unemployment benefits:
- Waives the one-week waiting period after an employee loses a job before they apply for unemployment benefits.
- Waives work search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.
- Adds people who work at a business that has been temporarily closed or has reduced hours because of COVID-19, who have to quarantine because of COVID-19, or who have to care for a family member with COVID-19 to the list of people eligible for unemployment insurance. The order also waives any increase in employer payments to the unemployment insurance fund for businesses whose employees receive benefits under this provision.