Ducey expands access to unemployment insurance, extends income tax deadline

PHOENIX — Arizonans affected by COVID-19 will have "expanded access" to unemployment benefits and more time to file their income taxes.

On Tuesday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an administrative action aimed at "providing certainty and economic relief to taxpayers affected by the virus."

The executive order ensures those who are out of work or facing economic hardship because of COVID-19 have access to unemployment benefits.

The administrative action issued by the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) extends the income tax filing deadline to July 15 to mirror the new federal deadline. The new deadline means taxpayers filing state tax returns or submitting payments after the previous April 15 deadline will not be assessed late payment penalties or interest.

Things to know about unemployment benefits: