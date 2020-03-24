COVID-19 cases top 50,000 in the U.S

(NBC News) The World Health Organization is predicting the United States could soon become the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 50,000 cases were confirmed in the U.S., with 637 deaths.

Meanwhile, President Trump is making it clear he wants to loosen stay-at-home guidelines that medical experts say are the best weapon to slow the spread.

Speaking at a Fox News virtual town hall Tuesday, the president said he hopes to reopen the country by easter.

"We lose thousands of people a year to the flu. We never turn the country off," Mr. Trump said.

That message is starkly different than the one coming from New York's governor, who says coronavirus cases are spiking higher and faster than expected, doubling every three days.

"We were looking at a freight train coming across the country," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We're now looking at a bullet train."

New York State And the military are rushing to build field hospitals, and as Governor Cuomo begs for 30,000 more ventilators, he's urging the rest of the country to get ready.

"We are your future," he said.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3bmmNPG