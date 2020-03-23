YMCA extends emergency child care services to April 10

TUCSON - With school out due to the COVID-19 crisis, local YMCA facilities will be offering emergency child care through April 10 to help keep kids safe while their parents are at work.

According to YMCA of Southern Arizona, the service currently costs $35 to register. Through a partnership with Nutrition One, this service also includes breakfast, snacks and lunch.

People under the age of 18 can also receive a free meal at a participating location through this partnership.

The following is a list of the locations and hours of the sites participating in the emergency child care service.

Jacobs/City YMCA (1010 W. Lind St.) - 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Lighthouse/City YMCA (2900 N. Columbus Blvd.) - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lohse Family YMCA (60 W. Alameda St.) - 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Northwest YMCA, Pima County Community Center ( 7770 N. Shannon Rd.) - 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ott Family YMCA (401 S. Prudence Rd.) - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Cottonwood Elementary School ( E, 9950 Rees Loop) - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Mulcahy/City YMCA Child Care Center ( 5085 S. Nogales Hwy.) - 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information, visit operations.daxko.com/Online/5242/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc