Woman celebrates 100th birthday in COVID-19 virus

(KOB/NBC News) Eloisa Leyba was expecting to celebrate her 100th birthday while being surrounded by her family and friends, but the coronavirus left Leyba’s family thinking of other creative ways to celebrate her outstanding milestone.

“We had a huge party planned but unfortunately we couldn't do that,” said Leyba’s daughter Rita Tyree.

Leyba’s grandkids, great grandkids, nieces and nephews were all supposed to fly in to Albuquerque for the celebration, but that celebration had to happen through a window.

"It's been really hard," Tyree said. “It's been hard looking through the window, sitting there and writing notes on a paper so she can read the notes because she can't hear us so writing notes on the paper...telling her we love her."

