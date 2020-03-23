Six Arizona inmates tested for COVID-19

TUCSON - Six inmates in Arizona have been tested for COVID-19, state officials announced Monday.

According to Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitations and Re-entry, there are no positive cases of the deadly virus in Arizona prisons at this time. However, six inmates were recently tested for the new coronavirus after they showed flu-like symptoms.

The results for those tests have not been released yet.

Correction officials said the six inmates are currently being monitored in a separate area as a precaution to limit potential exposure to staff and other inmates.