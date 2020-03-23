President Trump says he wants to reopen country in weeks, not months

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, and he claimed, without evidence, that continued closures could result in more deaths than the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said Monday that "we have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems." Trump acknowledged there are trade-offs but said that if closures stretch on for months, there would be “probably more death from that than anything that we're talking about with respect to the virus.”

The comments were further evidence that Trump has grown impatient with the pandemic, even before it has reached its expected peak.