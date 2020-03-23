Northwest Healthcare offers virtual visits for COVID-19 pre-screening

Northwest Healthcare is offering virtual screening options specific to COVID-19.

Individuals with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to COVID-19 can use our VirtualHealthConnect app to speak with a healthcare provider using a smartphone or computer.

Northwest says that virtual visits can take place from home, they can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

COVID-19 cannot be diagnosed through a virtual visit, but doctors can evaluate symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, discuss known risk factors, and answer questions.

If testing is indicated, a referral can be provided to the right location for an in-person visit. Virtual visits are $40 and not covered by insurance.

Visit www.healthiertucson.com/virtual-visits for information about how to download and use the VirtualHealthConnect app.

A virtual visit or call to your physician’s office is the first step for those concerned about COVID-19 exposure.

Most people with COVID-19 will not heed hospital care and should follow instructions for appropriate testing locations, as needed.

However, if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness, a severe headache of other life-threatening conditions, call 911.