Northwest Fire receives grant to help prevent spread of COVID-19

Northwest Fire District received a grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation that will provide important disinfecting and decontamination tools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The equipment will be used in ambulances, fire trucks and fire stations to ensure that harmful bacteria can be eliminated on a much greater scale than previously available, the fire department said.

Due to manufacturing restraints, the two pieces of equipment are expected to arrive in approximately 5-7 weeks.

Learn more by visiting www.garysinisefoundation.org and northwestfire.org/.

The grant issued to Northwest Fire District from the Gary Sinise Foundation is a part of the Foundation’s First Responder Outreach grants, now being made available to first responders nationwide in need of personal protective equipment and gear when answering coronavirus-related service calls.