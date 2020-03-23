LIST: Local stores with shopping hours for elderly, vulnerable adults during COVID-19 crisis

LIST: Local stores with shopping hours for elderly, vulnerable adults during COVID-19 crisisUpdated
Albertsons/Safeway: The Albertsons company, which owns more than 2,200 stores nationwide including Safeway, has designated a special shopping time for seniors and vulnerable shoppers. This time slot is reserved for every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 to 9 a.m.
To find the location nearest to you, visit local.safeway.com.
Bashas'/Food City/ AJ's: Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores will open their stores an hour early on Wednesdays.
To find a store near you, visit bashas.com.
Big Lots: Stores nationwide will reserve its opening hour - 9 to 10 a.m. - for senior citizens and vulnerable shoppers.
To find a store near you, visit biglots.com.
Dollar General: The discount chain across the nation allocated its first hour of business for older and vulnerable shoppers.
To find a store near you, visit dollargeneral.com.
Kroger/Fry's: Fry's Food Stores have allocated 6 to 7 a.m. for exclusive shopping for individuals 60 years old and older.
To find a location near you, visit frysfood.com.
Target: The major retailer announced all stores will allocate the first hour of operation each Wednesday for vulnerable guests.
Trader Joe's: The specialty grocer dedicated its daily 9 to 10 a.m. hour to senior customers.
To find a location near you, visit traderjoes.com.
Walmart: The company announced its stores will direct its opening hour every Tuesday to customers aged 60 or older. This will be held Tuesday through April 28.
Whole Foods Market: Whole Foods Market stores across the the U.S. and Canada will allow shoopers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening.
At this time, Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Food Conspiracy Co-op, Lee Lee International Supermarket, Grantstone Market and El Herradero Supermarket do not have hours set for seniors or vulnerable adults.