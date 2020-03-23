 Skip to Content

First death related to COVID-19 recorded in Pima County

TUCSON - The first death related to COVID-19 was reported in Pima County, according to an announcement released Monday,

Pima County Health Department said the individual who died was identified as a woman in her 50's with underlying health conditions.

Officials say this was the 25th case of the deadly virus in Pima County.

“We express our deepest condolences to this person’s loved ones and family members,” said Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department. “COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that can be fatal and is especially serious for those with underlying health conditions, no matter their age. There will be more cases of COVID-19 in Pima County, and there will be more deaths. Please take recommended precautions to slow the spread.”

For more information, visit pima.gov/COVID19.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

