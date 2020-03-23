 Skip to Content

Appointments now required for MVD office visits

TUCSON - Arizona Department of Transportation has implemented a few new protocols after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state last week.

According to ADOT, people who wish to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office are required to make an appointment by calling a statewide service number, 602-712-2899. People who wish to make an appointment are advised to call between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. between Monday through Friday.

Majority of MVD services are also available online during this time at servicearizona.com.

In addition, driver licenses set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 by six months have been extended by six months thanks to an executive order by Ducey.

For more information, visit azdot.gov.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

