Appointments now required for MVD office visits

TUCSON - Arizona Department of Transportation has implemented a few new protocols after Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state last week.

According to ADOT, people who wish to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office are required to make an appointment by calling a statewide service number, 602-712-2899. People who wish to make an appointment are advised to call between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. between Monday through Friday.

Majority of MVD services are also available online during this time at servicearizona.com.

In addition, driver licenses set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 by six months have been extended by six months thanks to an executive order by Ducey.

For more information, visit azdot.gov.