COVID-19 forces U.S. to restrict border crossing travel

TUCSON - With the new U.S. travel restrictions for the Canadian and Mexican borders, it is important to note that it is not keeping American citizens from coming back into the country, in fact citizens as well as lawful permanent residents can still come through the border.

With the new restrictions starting Friday at midnight, people who use the border consistently say they have already noticed a big change.

"I've been here before and here is pretty busy, a lot of people walking.The charro is usually busy but I don't see a whole lot of people," Tucson resident Juan Figueroa said.

Figueroa says he came to Nogales from Tucson to see what it's going to be like to cross, as he is a frequent user of the border.

"Like myself I have family in Mexico but I'm not going if I don't have to you know. Of course if there's a death in the family or something like that you know, but if I don't have to go I'm not going anywhere," said Figueroa.

Essential travel that will be allowed are people traveling for medical purposes, people traveling to educational insitutions and those traveling for work.

Emergency responders, government officials and the armed forces will also be allowed.

The hope is that by reducing the number of people crossing the border it will help slow the spread of COVID-19

"It's better you know to keep your distance and if you don't have to travel just stay home," said Figueroa.

In a White House briefing Saturday morning Vice President Mike Pence said that any Americans watching abroad don't need to be worried and said 'if you can make it back you should.'