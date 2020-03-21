Burglar steals coronavirus tests from El Rio Health Center

Tucson police are looking for a burglar who managed to steal COVID-19, coronavirus, test kits from El Rio Health Center.

T.P.D. says the man entered El Rio just before 8:00pm Friday dressed as a delivery driver.

We're told the man was able to take 29 unused testing kits while the health center employees were closing down for the night.

Upon returning the following morning the employees noticed the missing tests and called 911.

The man is described as Hispanic in his 30's, approximately 5'9 to 5'11 with a large build.

He has a full dark colored beard with some graying.

Surveillance video has the man leaving in what looks like a reddish colored Dodge Charger or similar style vehicle.

T.P.D. had some important notes regarding the crime:

-The stolen test kits are essentially useless to the suspect who stole them. These kits can only be tested in a private lab equipped with the proper tools for testing and reading results.

-Thankfully, the stolen kits have already been replaced, so it has not affected the clinic's testing abilities at this time. It has however taken 29 testing kits out of the medical field for needed testing in the future.

-Do not buy kits from anyone claiming to have Corona Virus Test Kits or COVID-19 Test Kits. It is a scam! There are currently no home test kits for the virus.

-Contact law enforcement immediately if you encounter anyone trying to sell these types of kits.

-For up to date information about the Corona Virus, please visit the Pima County Health Department's website at webcms.pima.gov or the CDC's website at www.cdc.gov