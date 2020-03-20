COVID-19 concerns prompt cancelation of UArizona’s May commencement ceremonies

TUCSON - Each semester, University of Arizona students await the day they can walk up on stage, receive their diploma and turn their tassels from right to left.

But this upcoming May, new graduates will have to figure out a new way to celebrate their big accomplishment after UArizona announced Friday it will cancel its 2020 Convocation and Commencement ceremonies in Tucson, Phoenix, Yuma and Sierra Vista due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am so sorry to have to announce yet one more difficult but necessary decision regarding the most important event we have on campus all year, Commencement," UArizona President Robert C. Robbins said in a statement. "My biggest regret for the Class of 2020 is that you didn't get to enjoy these final weeks of being a student and your final celebration with your classmates. You are among 8,088 undergraduates, 2,219 master's students, 1,036 doctoral students, 521 professional degree students and 249 certificate earners, and it is important that the campus community celebrate your achievements."

In place of the commencement and convocation ceremonies, UArizona said it is planning an alternate graduation experience. In addition, graduates will be allowed to participate in the ceremonies either in December 2020 or May 2021.

For the latest information about UArizona's graduation ceremonies, visit commencement.arizona.edu.