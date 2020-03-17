Peter Piper of Tucson closes dine-in, offers carry-out services

TUCSON – Peter Piper of Tucson is temporarily suspending on-premise dining, entertainment and gaming rooms at all of its locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peter Piper will stay open for carry-out orders and continue service for lunch and dinner until March 31.

The new Birthday Party Package will enable guests to bring home the fun of Peter Piper Pizza for at-home birthday celebrations.

In a statement, Peter Piper said that at the end of March they will re-evaluate and determine when to reopen its restaurants.

Any booked birthday party or group event may be rescheduled, and deposits will be refunded through March 31.

To reschedule an event, contact your local restaurant or if you have an account, you can go online to request a cancellation.