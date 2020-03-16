Tucson allows postponement of court appearances to reduce COVID-19 exposure

Tucson allows postponement of court appearances to reduce COVID-19 exposureNew
TUCSON - Tucson City Court announced Monday that it will allow people to postpone their court appearances in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to city officials, people who wish to postpone their court date are advised to follow the instructions below.
If you have an upcoming court date, make sure to contact your attorney or the court for updated information as follows:
- Contact your attorney at City Public Defender’s Office at 520-791-4857.
If you are represented by a contract/private attorney, please contact them directly. You can find your attorney’s number at the AZ Bar website at azbar.org.
- If you are not represented by an attorney, contact Tucson City Court at 520-791-4216 or email: tccweb@courts.az.gov. If you leave a message, make sure to include your name, date of birth, and docket number or citation number.
- If you are a victim or you need to contact the City Prosecutor’s Office, please call 520-791-4104. Further, the Prosecutor’s Office is currently not accepting cash payments and encourages payments to be made by electronic methods.