Sierra Vista closes the Cove and library, cancels several city events amid COVID-19 concerns

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - The City of Sierra Vista announced Monday that it will put in place precautions facilities and upcoming events in response to COVID-19.

According to officials, the city will close the Sierra Vista Public Library and The Cove to the public indefinitely starting Tuesday. Sierra Vista officials said both facilities serve more than 50 people at a time - well above President Donald Trump's recommendation of more than 10 people.

“Although there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cochise County at this time, the City of Sierra Vista is supporting common sense efforts to prevent and limit its spread,” Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller says. “We are keeping our citizens’ health and safety in the forefront of our minds as we take proactive measures locally.”

The city said library book drop-offs will be closed at this time. In effect, all fines and late fees will be waived at this time.

Sierra Vista also said all upcoming events and reservations at these facilities will be canceled.

In addition, the following events have been either postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 protocol.

Spring Bazaar on Saturday, March 21

Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 28

Arizona Coyotes Hockey Game Trip on Saturday, March 28

Firebolt Youth Triathlon on Saturday, April 4

Gaslight Theatre Trip to Buccaneers of the Caribbean on Saturday, April 11

Friday Family Fun Night: Family Face Off on Friday, April 17

Daddy & Daughter Glaze-a-Piece Tea Party on Saturday, April 25

Mother & Son Country Two-Step Party on Saturday, May 9

West End Fair on Saturday, May 2

Physical Fitness & Sports Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 2

All Kid’s W.O.R.L.D. programming has been suspended until further notice as local school campuses are closed until at least March 27. All parents with children enrolled in the program are being contacted and will receive a full refund.

The lobbies at the Oscar Yrun Community Center, the City of Sierra Vista Sports Division, and the Ethel H. Berger Center will remain open but the rest of the facilities’ will be closed, to include suspending all classes and group activities until further notice.

The Vista Transit Center and the transit system will continue to operate as usual at this time, with heightened sanitization measures continuing to be taken. Cochise County’s exposure risk is still low, however the status of the transit center will be continually evaluated as the spread of COVID-19 is assessed and reported by health officials.

The Sierra Vista Police Department will not offer fingerprinting service to the public and will not approve meeting room reservations for groups of 50 or more for the next eight weeks. The department is also suspending civilian ride-a-longs for eight weeks.

Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services is also suspending all public education and outreach activities for the next eight weeks. That includes tours of its fire stations.

The City’s Therapeutic Recreation Services activities will be suspended for at least the next week, at which point staff will assess whether to resume activities.

The City of Sierra Vista has revoked all permits for special events occurring at City facilities during the recommended eight week period with anticipated attendance of 50 or more people. In addition, the City of Sierra Vista lists a variety of submitted external community events on its calendar at www.SierraVistaAZ.gov. As the City receives the most current event information from organizers, it will update the event listings on the calendar.

For more information, visit sierravistaaz.gov.