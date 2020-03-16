Diocese of Tucson suspends mass, church gatherings in response to COVID-19

TUCSON - Catholic masses across Tucson have officially been canceled after the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson released a statement Monday afternoon saying all parish-based public gatherings have been suspended.

According to the statement, Bishop of Tucson, Rev. Edward Weisenburger made the decision to suspend all parish-based gathering until April 16, canceling upcoming public masses, Confirmations liturgies and church events. In addition, weddings and funerals will be limited to crowds of 10 or fewer people.

The Chrism Mass of Holy Oils will also be celebrated privately.

"I believe these directives, while a hardship and deeply regrettable for us all, are sensible, substantially consistent with directives for the other Catholic diocese in Arizona, and in line with the spirit of public health directives," Weisenburger said.

Catholic school classes and programs will move Spring Break from Monday through March 27, following the education directives of the state.

"On a separate topic, local parish leadership is to make final decisions on parish offices remaining open or closing, in accord with local government directives and diocesan guidelines," Weisenburger said. "It is my hope that the work of parish employees and ministers may continue in some format and parish offices not close entirely."

For more information, visit diocesetucson.org.