Coronavirus symptoms: When to go to the doctor

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb, people are being extra vigilant about health and hygiene.

But with so much information out there, what about the basics? if you're not feeling well, how do you know if it's COVID-19 or the flu and when is it time to go to the doctor?

Here is a guide to help you know when it is time to seek medical attention.

COVID-19 and flu symptoms are similar and can include fever, cough and fatigue.

COVID-19 can also cause shortness of breath.

If you're worried, feeling steadily worse, have recently traveled to an affected area, or had contact with a known patient, it may be time to be tested. But according to infectious disease specialist Dr. William Schaffner, before you go to the doctor pick up the phone.

"They will give you instructions about where to go, when to arrive and they'll take good care of you", said Schaffner, "But they need to be prepared, so call before you go."

Generally healthy people under 60 with mild symptoms that are helped with over-the-counter medications and fluids can likely recover at home. Meaning stay home, no work, school and avoid public areas or public transit.

When you sneeze or cough do it in to a tissue and wash hands thoroughly after.

Use a separate bedroom and bathroom from family members or roommates if possible and minimize touching.

Older patients and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to have severe symptoms and may require additional medical care.

All patients should monitor their symptoms and call their doctor if they worsen. Doctors say most mild symptoms can be lessened using over the counter medications and fluids like juice or water. And keep in mind, a decreasing fever is a good indication you are recovering.