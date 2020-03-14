Local food bank adjusts to coronavirus concerns

TUCSON - As people head to supermarkets to stock up on supplies to prepare for COVID-19 there are still many people who depend on others to get what they need to survive.

Many people are being told to practice social distancing however, people who depend on food banks have no choice but to stand in lines.

Those working in the food banks are handling other people's food and are equally at risk.

At the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona they are trying to be as cautious with their volunteers, saying if someone is worried about getting sick, they stay home.

"We, like everyone else are just trying to keep up with the news that's coming out so rapidly and trying to do everything we can to move forward in a safe manner," said Norma Cable, Public Relations and Marketing Specialist for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

When it comes to handling food items they say they have upped their already strict guidelines and are listening to everything the CDC is saying.

By March 18th the location at 3003 S. Country Club will have a drive-through service to limit contact, within the next couple of weeks the community food bank hopes to have all of their local locations operating this way.

"The health of the community is very important to us and so is continuing to provide emergency food to people who need it," said Cable.

At this point they have not seen a decrease in donations but they are looking for volunteers who are able to help as their need to serve has not gone away.

"We do know that a lot of the university students are not in school right now, if they are healthy and have not travelled we welcome them. We welcome anyone who would like to step in and help us get food to people who need it," said Cable.

If you would like to get involved or donate to one of these food banks near you click here.