Tucson Sugar Skulls season suspended until further notice due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Tucson Sugar Skulls' season has been put to a halt after the Indoor Football League announced Wednesday that it will be postponing its season due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

According to IFL officials, the suspension will be put in place following Saturday's games in Oakland and San Diego. The league said while both of these games are still scheduled to play, no fans will be in attendance.

“This is an unprecedented situation that we are taking very seriously,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “We are monitoring this on a constant basis and are working with the local municipalities and arenas in all of our markets. Our goal is to resume play as soon as possible. The health of our players, coaches, staff, fans, and sponsors is of utmost importance to our teams and to the league, and we will not compromise on those values.”

The league said the season will be suspended until further notice.

