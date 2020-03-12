Tucson businessman, philanthropist on potential economic impact of virus

TUCSON -- Tucson's Humberto Lopez who owns HSL properties believes we're entering uncharted waters amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"This is destroying the entire economy," Lopez said. "I think we're going into a world recession, there's no doubt about it."

Lopez tells News 4 Tucson groups that scheduled conferences and meetings at his hotels are canceling left and right. The travel businesses here locally and throughout the nation see first hand the impact of this global pandemic.

"Every event that's been closed, there's hotels that are running one to two percent occupancy," Lopez said. "How do you survive if there are hotels that are going to be going bankrupt."

Lopez argues there will be fierce ripple effects from the struggling economy.

"Consequently what do you do?" he said. "You have to let go the people who are on an hourly basis. They're the easiest to let go, especially cleaning people and support personnel. These people are out there that live day to day. When rent comes due, when the mortgage comes due and they don't have any income. There's going to be a problem."