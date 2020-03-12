Sahuarita cancels town-sponsored events in precaution to COVID-19

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - The Town of Sahuarita announced Thursday that it has canceled several events in response to the global efforts to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

According to officials, the town decided to cancel several town-sponsored/managed events in the month of March after the first presumptive case was confirmed in Pima County on Monday.

Town officials said the Sahuraita Creative Arts Festival scheduled for March 14, Tunes Around Town at Anamax Bark Park scheduled for March 19 and Fiesta Sahuarita scheduled for March 28 have been canceled as a precaution of a potential COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are taking this opportunity to work together with our regional partners in the interest of public safety,” said Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. “We must practice due diligence for our most vulnerable communities and do what we can to prevent the spread of this illness. We ask that our residents take precautions and remain courteous to each other. It’s our generosity and kindness that makes Sahuarita such a great place to live.”

According to the town, other town and community offerings, including scheduled classes at parks, will remain open for business at this time.

The town will reevaluate its plans for events for April's events in the near future.