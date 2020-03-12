Oro Valley shares precaution plans for COVID-19

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Town of Oro Valley has released information about how the town will address COVID-19 on Thursday.

Shortly after the City of Tucson announced its plan on how it will respond to the deadly disease that was first detected in China, the Town officials released that what steps it will make to help ensure residents are safe.

“We understand that this is a time of uncertainty for the community and for our families and loved ones. The Town is committed to following best practices and recommendations that will help minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, while also assuring the community that the Town of Oro Valley remains open for business to provide municipal services,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs. “During this challenging time, we ask that everyone remain calm and respectful toward one another as we navigate this situation together.”

According to the town, Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch scheduled for March 13, Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch scheduled for March 14, Public Art Tour scheduled for March 17 and Bike. Swap. Sell. scheduled for March 28 have been canceled.

The Stormwater Utility Commission Meeting on March 19 has also been canceled.

In addition, March 18 and April 1's Town Council Meeting will not allow members of the public to attend. However, both of these meetings will receive public input via online services and will be streamed on its website.

Town officials said facilities like the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center, the Oro Valley Aquatic Center, El Conquistador Golf and Overlook Restaurant will remain open at this time. With this in mind, officials said the staff at those facilities will be taking extra precautions in response to COVID-19.

Transportation services will also resume at this time.

The town also advises residents to pay their bills online.

