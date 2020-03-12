Nursing home restrictions in place to keep residence healthy

TUCSON - If you have a loved one at a nursing home or live at one, new protocols are now in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For residents, there are several restrictions on activities and events for residence. Employees have their own rules to live by when they are home in order to ensure their patients do not get sick when they come back at work.

Officials say the biggest threat are visitors.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter was not even allowed to step foot on the Haven Health property. But she is glad she was not allowed and you should be too.

Health officials say that means Haven is doing what they are supposed to do to keep their residence safe and healthy.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults and people who have serious medical conditions are at high risk for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a Declaration of Emergency and an Executive Order to provide health officials and administrators with tools and guidance necessary to combat the continued spread of COVID-19.

"It requires nursing homes and assisted living facilities to implement visitor policies," said Ducey.

He went on to stress the importance of protecting the vulnerable.

Haven Health of Tucson said they are not panicked, but more prepared. Most of their residence are elderly and that is exactly why certain rules are now in place and effective immediately.

Visitors are temporarily restricted and strongly discouraged. Haven Health recommends doing a video conference or calling your loved one on the phone. But if it is absolutely necessary, spouses, parents, children and power of attorney will be allowed.

Before you see your loved one, you must undergo a health screening and follow strict infection control procedures like hand washing and sanitization. You can also be declined visitation based on your health.

"This will allow Arizonans to continue to visit their loved ones while protecting those who are most at risk," said Ducey.

These procedures are happening at Haven Health. Other nursing homes in the area have very similar protocols in place.

The best option is to contact the facility before seeing your loved one.