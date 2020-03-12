NAU moves to online instruction in response to COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF - Northern Arizona University announced Thursday that it will make the transition to online instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University announced that it will delay classes and transition to online instruction. The following day, NAU released a statement that it will be following a similar protocol.

"As communicated yesterday, the outbreak of COVID-19 is fluid and continues to warrant the attention and flexibility of each of us as we work together to keep our students, faculty, staff, and communities safe and healthy. As students prepare for spring break, we are implementing a number of measures to ensure we continue to deliver the high-quality education our students need to keep them on track for graduation, as well as focus on the health and safety of our NAU community. " Rita Hartung Cheng, NAU president

School officials say its classes will transition to online instruction for at least two weeks once classes resume following Spring Break. Despite this decision, NAU said its residence halls will remain open.

In addition, the campus itself will remain open, keeping university housing, computer labs, Campus Dining at NAU, Campus Health Services, research labs, and all other units completely operational.

NAU also suspended "all non-essential university-sponsored international and domestic travel outside of the state."

The school said it will be constantly updating its procedures as new information becomes available. Those updates can be followed at NAU.edu/coronavirus.