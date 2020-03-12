Mayor: Tucson will not shut down water amid COVID-19 pandemic; recommends large events to be postponed

TUCSON - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared the city's plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a video statement released Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in response to the recent positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state. With a presumptive positive case of the deadly disease that was first detected in China already confirmed in Pima County, the City of Tucson released a statement to share its plan on how it will handle the worldwide pandemic.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON CITY RESPONSE TO COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT: I want to take a moment to share with you the actions that I am taking to address the serious public health risk that COVID-19 presents to our community. These changes are immediate and will last through the end of March, at which point we will re-examine our policies.

According to Romero's statement, the city is working with federal, county and state entities on creating precautionary measures to monitor the COVID-19 and prevent a potential spread.

The mayor said the city will implement several policies to help combat COVID-19. The changes, which will in place at least through the end of March, are listed below.

Tucson Water will suspend shutoffs and late fees for those who are delayed

All public, board and committee meetings are suspended

Events that gather at least 50 individuals are recommended to be postponed. In addition, the city will not issue city permits that exceed attendance of 49.

City employee out of city travel suspended

City employees who work with the public will be issued gloves

Electronic payments are encouraged at this time. Cash payments will be suspended in the future.

City employees will be given 13 days of paid leave for sick time

"While most cases are mild, we need to be taking extra precaution around the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions," she said. "The sooner we take decisive action, the better off our community will be."

Romero said city residents should expect more cases of the disease to be reported as more COVID-19 tests become available.

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or individuals in close contact with a person under investigation for the COVID-19.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Individuals who have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19 are advised to stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in.

For the latest information about COVID-19, go online to azhealth.gov/COVID19 or call the coronavirus hotline at at 1-844-542-8201.