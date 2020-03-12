Grand Canyon University moves to online instruction amid COVID-19 concerns

PHOENIX - Grand Canyon University will make the transition to an online curriculum in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University announced that it will delay classes and transition to online instruction. The following day GCU and Northern Arizona University said it will implement similar precautions.

According to a statement released by GCU, the majority of its classes will be offered "in the online-only LoudCloud environment beginning March 23 for the remaining four weeks of the spring semester."

While its main campus in Phoenix will remain open, the school will cancel all its Spring athletic events and fine art performances in addition to offering online-only classes.

"We are making this decision out of an abundance of caution in order to protect the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and to make the transition as easy as possible for students who are getting ready to leave campus for Spring Break. We have been in constant contact with Maricopa County public health officials during this process and they have not yet recommended that universities in Arizona cease in-person classes. However, we felt it was prudent to make the announcement at this time before students travel for Spring Break to different parts of the country and world where COVID-19 may be more prevalent. " Brian Mueller, GCU president

For more information, visit gcu.edu.

For the latest coronavirus coverage, click here.