Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON - The Fourth Avenue Street Fair scheduled for March has officially been canceled amid the recent concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to organizers, the biannual street fair was approaching its 100th event. Until Thursday afternoon, fair organizers were planning to push through with plans and hold the biannual event March 20 through 22.

Organizers said they came to this decision in an effort to prevent a potential outbreak in the area, with Pima County's first presumptive positive case confirmed on Monday.

This was a heartbreaking decision as we have spent the last several weeks monitoring all the reliable information related to our region and relying on our local health department professionals to determine the best course for the 100th Fourth Avenue Street Fair. With all the other actions being taken throughout our community and Arizona by other organizations we believe we are acting in the best interest of everyone who is impacted by our biannual Street Fair. We understand this is a major disappointment for the hundreds of artists and the thousands of folks who look forward to this event. Fred Ronstadt, North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc.

According to the statement, the fair activities will be pushed over to its winter fair, scheduled for Dec. 11, 12 and 13.

For more information, visit fourthavenue.org.

For the latest coronavirus coverage, click here.