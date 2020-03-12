Cyclovia Tucson canceled to slow down potential spread of COVID-19

TUCSON - Cyclovia Tucson has officially been canceled after Living Streets Alliance made the decision Wednesday amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

With the event attracting hundreds of cyclists from across the globe, LSA decided to cancel the event scheduled for March 29 in an effort to help slow down the spread of the deadly disease that was first recorded in China.

"LSA recognizes that this announcement is a disappointment to the neighbors, organizations, businesses and sponsors who have been working hard to produce an incredible event for everyone," the group said in a statement. "LSA encourages people to support the small and local businesses located along and near the Downtown & South Tucson route over the next few weeks, and to check on friends and neighbors regularly, especially older adults."

While it is unclear if the event will be rescheduled for a later date, LSA said "Cyclovia Tucson will return when the circumstances are more conducive to public gatherings."

