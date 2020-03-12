COVID-19 prompts Pima Community College to move to online instruction

TUCSON - Pima Community College announced Thursday that it will transition to an online curriculum, following other area colleges' precautions in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the University of Arizona and Arizona State University announced that it will delay classes and transition to online instruction. The following day PCC, Grand Canyon University and Northern Arizona University said it will implement similar precautions.

In a statement released Wednesday, PCC informed the community that it has extended its Spring Break two days - giving students until Wednesday to return from break. In addition, in-person classes will transition to online.

The school said "hands-on" classes will continue as scheduled until further notice. Those classes include "technical courses and healthcare clinical training."

PCC said they will reevaluate their precautions in two weeks.

In addition, the college has canceled or postponed all non-essential travel outside of the state. Also, non-essential PCC events have been canceled until April 30.

For the latest coronavirus coverage, click here.