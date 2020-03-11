Pinal, Maricopa counties confirm 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 9

Health officials confirmed Wednesday three COVID-19 cases in Pinal and Maricopa counties.

According to Pinal County, the cases involve people over the age of 60 and are from the same household. They are reportedly recovering at their home.

In Maricopa County, a man in his 90s is recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maricopa County, please visit https://t.co/g1iWRFBhfw. pic.twitter.com/OtlpatD3X3 — Public Health (@Maricopahealth) March 11, 2020

According to Arizona Department of Health Services, there are a total of 9 cases in the state, two are confirmed and seven are presumptive positive.

On Monday, Pima County Health Department confirmed a presumptive positive case in Pima County.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms are thought to appear within two to 14 days after exposure and consist of fever, cough, runny nose, and difficulty breathing. Those considered at risk for contracting the virus are individuals with travel to an area where COVID-19 is spreading or individuals in close contact with a person under investigation for the COVID-19.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Individuals who have recently traveled to an area where COVID-19 is spreading and have developed fever with cough or shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19 are advised to stay home and call your healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, you may need to be seen at your local hospital emergency room/urgent care center. Please call the emergency room/urgent care center to get instructions before going in.

For the latest information about COVID-19, go online to azhealth.gov/COVID19