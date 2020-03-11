NCAA tournaments to be played without fans amid COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON - The NCAA announced Wednesday it will limit attendance at the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments amid COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement, NCAA President Mark Emmert said the decision came after a COVID-19 advisory panel with NCAA board members.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” he wrote. “While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/GrPbmZx5N6 pic.twitter.com/PFFh9htixR — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 11, 2020

