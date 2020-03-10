Tucson firefighters prepare for potential coronavirus outbreak

TUCSON - Sick Tucsonans are nothing new to the firefighters at Tucson Fire Department.

With coronavirus officially in Pima County and flu season in full swing, TFD said it is important to be prepared.

TFD is well equipped with personal protective equipment, which will help handle a coronavirus situation.

Officials say they prepare every year for flu season. This year is no exception.

The department said they are taking the same approach with coronavirus.

With gowns, gloves, mask and sanitation areas at their fire stations, TFD said they will be well suited and protected themselves from a potential undiagnosed case of coronavirus.

"We may have one of our firefighters asking someone to step outside. The reason for that is there is less things they could touch that may expose them to the virus," said Deputy Chief Sharon McDonough. "You may see them stand back just a little bit as they talk to you, the initial assessment."

TFD's top priority is to keep the community safe and healthy. But that also means keeping the firefighters along with their families safe during this time.

Right now, Tucson Fire is working on a plan in case a massive group of people contracts coronavirus in Tucson.