Red Cross in need of blood donors amid coronavirus concerns

TUCSON- The American Red Cross is urging healthy people who are eligible to give blood or platelets to prevent a shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Red Cross is concerned about lower donor participation because of the virus and how it could impact their supply.

According to the American Red Cross, cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain the supply.

"We're asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public healthy emergency, it's critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients," said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. "As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most."

You can make an appointment to donate blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

The Red Cross said donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including the coronavirus from a transfusion.

Still, The Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals. They said people are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea.

