Scottsdale FD implement cautionary measures after transporting 2nd ‘presumptive positive’ case of COVID-19

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The individual who was the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Arizona reportedly required ambulance transport to the hospital, Scottsdale Fire Department announced Thursday.

On Tuesday, Maricopa County Department of Health and the Arizona Department of Health Services released that a man in his 20s tested presumptive positive for contracting COVID-19. Health officials said this individual reportedly is a known contact of a person outside of Arizona who traveled to an area afflicted by COVID-19.

According to SFD, the fire department assisted Maricopa Ambulance in transporting the affected individual to a local hospital.

Officials say a four-person fire crew and two-person ambulance crew have been excluded from work as a precautionary measure after they received word that their patient tested positive for coronavirus.

The department has implemented the 12 to 14 days social distancing guidelines for these employees, as recommended by Maricopa County Public Health.

One of the crew members involved has since been cleared to return back to work.

SFD said none of its department members have shown symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.

COVID-19 is believed to spread mostly through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes. Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

For more information please visit http://www.Maricopa.gov/Coronavirus.

For statewide case counts and information about testing at the Arizona State Public Health Lab, visit www.azhealth.gov/COVID-19.