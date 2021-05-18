tornado
hurricane
strong-t-storms
wintry-mix
freezing-rain
freezing-drizzle
light-rain
rain
flurries
snow
blowing-snow
sleet
fog
wind
cloudy
mostly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy-night
partly-cloudy
clear-night
sun
mostly-clear-night
mostly-sunny
isolated-t-storms
scattered-t-storms
heavy-rain
scattered-snow
heavy-snow
default
scattered-showers-night
scattered-snow-night
scattered-t-storms-night
mostly-cloudy
chevron-right
chevron-left
chevron-up
search
warning
chevron-left-skinny
chevron-right-skinny
x
clock
calendar
play-button
cancel-circle
user
twitter
facebook
youtube
instagram
email
linkedin
Skip to Content
Chandler
84°
Nogales
80°
Tucson/Ryan
84°
Safford
82°
Sierra Vista/Pioneer
74°
Sierra Vista/Pioneer
74°
Home
News
Local News
N4T Investigators
Digging Deeper
In This Together
National News
Sign up for news and weather emails
The Coronavirus
The Heroes of COVID-19
Faces of COVID-19
Latest News
Local Resources
National Resources
Getting Answers
Neighbors Supporting Neighbors
Weather
Ice Break
4Warn Radar
Weather Service Alerts
4Warn Forecast
4Warn Weather Features
News 4 Tucson Traffic
SKYNET Cameras
Weather IQ
What’s Driving You Crazy?
Sign up for news and weather emails
Sports
Sports Stories
Arizona Wildcats
Community
N4T Lifesaver
Ice Break
Senior Spotlight
Contests
4 Your Health
Positive Parenting
Be Local Buy Local
Tucson Living
My520 Deals
News 4 Tucson Cooks
Hittin’ the Trails 4 You
Adopt This Pet
Community Calendar
Sponsored
Watch
Livestream
4.1 NBC Network
4.2 COZI-TV
4.3 Escape TV
4.4 GRIT TV
4.5 DABL TV
Contact Us
About KVOA
Submit a News Tip
Submit a Photo
Sign up for news and weather emails
KVOA Apps
Meet the Team
Advertise With KVOA
Careers at KVOA
Internships at News 4 Tucson
Quincy Media Careers
Advertiser Services
Watch In Style Contest 2021
May 18, 2021
10:16 am
News 4 Tucson
Contests
News 4 Tucson
More Stories
SAHBA Home Show Ticket Giveaway
May 13, 2021
9:13 am
KVOA Ultimate Home Makeover Contest
May 5, 2021
7:43 am
N4T Lifesaver: Pool Fence Giveaway
April 21, 2021
3:58 pm
N4T Lifesaver Safety Quiz 2021
April 21, 2021
3:58 pm
Skip to content
Open toolbar
Accessibility Tools
Increase Text
Decrease Text
Grayscale
High Contrast
Negative Contrast
Light Background
Links Underline
Readable Font
Reset
You are using an outdated browser. Please upgrade for the best experience.