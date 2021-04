Enter the News 4 Lifesaver Coloring Contest and you could win a $25 gift card!

Download and print out the coloring sheet. Mail the coloring sheet to KVOA or email it to newstips@kvoa.com. Please include name, child's age and contact information.

Download the coloring sheet here in jpg format and here in Adobe Acrobat PDF format.

Click here to download the coloring contest rules.