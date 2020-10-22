Which toys can be donated to Toys for Tots this holiday season

TUCSON (KVOA)- As News 4 Tucson gears up for its 12th annual Season 4 Hope holiday campaign, one of the charities the campaign is supporting is Toys for Tots.

The organization is looking to collect toys for infants and children up to 14 years old.

Toys for Tots is in need of all toys, but prefers to avoid stuffed animals due to bacteria concerns.

Toys for Tots accepts only new, unwrapped toys.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will be utilizing non-profit organizations as a safety precaution in order to receive toys. Toys for Tots will not be doing individual family distributions this year and families will have to apply through a non-profit organization.

You can help by donating to the campaign by dropping new toys to any Rural Metro Fire station, Corona de Tucson Fire station, or to select Tucson Fire Department stations or any of our sponsor businesses.

This year’s sponsor businesses include Premier Auto Center, Goodwill of Southern Arizona, Pima Pain Center, Sierra Tucson and Tucson Subaru.

To find a donation drop-off location near you, click here.