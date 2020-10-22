Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is in need of a variety of diapers for families this holiday

TUCSON (KVOA)- As News 4 Tucson gears up for its 12th annual Season 4 Hope holiday campaign, the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona is looking for a variety of diapers for families.

"Our biggest needs right now are size 5 & 6 diapers, toddler pull-ups, and adult pull-ups," said Ian Arthur, the administrative assistant at Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

More than two million diapers are needed each year in Tucson and diapers can cost over $100 on average every month, according to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

You can help by donating to the campaign by dropping off new packs of diapers to any Rural Metro Fire station, Corona de Tucson Fire station, or to select Tucson Fire Department stations or any of our sponsor businesses.

This year’s sponsor businesses include Premier Auto Center, Goodwill of Southern Arizona, Pima Pain Center, Sierra Tucson and Tucson Subaru.

