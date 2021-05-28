Tech Tips: Search engine alternatives

Google has become so synonymous with searching the internet that its easy not to notice other search engines that may be better than Google for web searches.

DuckDuckGo, Qwant and Peekier are among a group of search engines that are primarily focused on providing a secure place for users to search. This includes tracker blocking, private searching, no advertising tracking, and they don’t store personal information. These are features that Google search can’t easily boast.

Other search engines such as Kiddle and Gibiru are on opposite ends of the spectrum regarding the results that return. Kiddle is a search engine that balances privacy with child friendly results. While Gibiru offers the option to have uncensored searches.

Finally, Searx is a metasearch engine that enables you to easily customize the results that you receive. You have the option to see results that are from Social Media, Music, Files and much more. You can also select from which search engines the results originate.

Feel free to email me your questions, for News 4 Tucson I’m your tech contributor Quincey Hobbs.