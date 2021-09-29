Pima County attorney missing after failing to return from fly fishing in Sedona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The head of the Public Records Unit at the Pima County Attorney’s Office is sought after he went fly fishing and failed to return to a Sedona resort Tuesday evening.

According to Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Straub was last seen heading to Oak Creek Canyon to go fly fishing at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said his wife expected him to return to their room at Orchid Canyon Resort at around 6 p.m. that day.

When he failed to return to the room, his wife contacted authorities.

"The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Search & Rescue team is currently looking for Chris, who, except for some hearing loss, is in great health. He is also an avid hiker and fly fisherman. PCAO’s Detectives Division has reached out to CCSO Search & Rescue and offered our office’s assistance in the search," Joe Watson of Pima County Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Straub was described as a white, 64-year-old man who weighs 150 pounds. He was said to be five feet, eight inches tall and have blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing fishing waders, a fishing vest, a blue T-shirt and a ball cap. He was also seen carrying a fly rod.

Straub served as the attorney for the Pima County Board of Supervisors from 2006-2015.

Anyone with information is advised to call 928-774-4523.