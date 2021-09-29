Pima County attorney found dead after failing to return from fly fishing in Sedona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The head of the Public Records Unit at the Pima County Attorney’s Office is dead after he went missing during a fly fishing trip near Sedona on Tuesday.

According to Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Straub was last seen heading to Oak Creek Canyon to go fly fishing at around 4 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said his wife expected him to return to their room at Orchid Canyon Resort at around 6 p.m. that day.

When he failed to return to the room, his wife contacted authorities.

"The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Search & Rescue team is currently looking for Chris, who, except for some hearing loss, is in great health. He is also an avid hiker and fly fisherman. PCAO’s Detectives Division has reached out to CCSO Search & Rescue and offered our office’s assistance in the search," Joe Watson of Pima County Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Our hearts are with Chris’ wife at this moment as we all hope for his safe return."

Straub was described as a white, 64-year-old man who weighs 150 pounds. He was said to be five feet, eight inches tall and have blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing fishing waders, a fishing vest, a blue T-shirt and a ball cap. He was also seen carrying a fly rod.

On Wednesday, CCSO shared that the long-time attorney was found dead at around 12:25 p.m. "in thick overgrowth near the resort after suffering what appears to have been a fatal accident."

The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy will soon be performed to determine the cause of death.

Straub served as a deputy county attorney with the Pima County Attorney’s Office for more than 30 years. During his time as the one-time Chief Deputy of PCAO’s Civil Division, the 64-year-old "served as advisory counsel to the Pima County Board of Supervisors from 2006 until 2015" and the Supervising Attorney of PCAO’s Public Records Unit.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Chris’ family and everyone who loved him,” said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.