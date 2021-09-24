Winterhaven to illuminate Tucson Dec. 11 after COVID-19 canceled festival last year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Get your Santa hats and your holiday cheer ready, one of Tucson's longest holiday traditions is back on.

Since 1949, community members and Tucson visitors alike have walked through the neighborhood on Fort Lowell Road between Country Club Road and Tucson Boulevard during December to check out the unique and bright holiday displays. In that 70-year period, the annual Winterhaven's Festival of Lights raised thousands of dollars each year to support local nonprofits, such as the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, while entertaining visitors with intricate holiday displays.

Unfortunately, after 70 years of getting the Old Pueblo into the holiday spirit, the annual holiday gathering was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heading into the holiday season with some uncertainty due to the recent surge caused by the Delta variant, many Tucsonans were concerned that they may have to go another year without Winterhaven lights.

However, on Friday, Winterhaven festival organizers announced that the show will go on this year.

According to organizers, this year's festival will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. every day from Dec. 11-26.

With a drive-thru night scheduled for Dec. 26, organizers assure patrons that they will be following city guidelines in regards to the virus and aim to keep the community safe during the festival.

"We want to assure you all that we will do everything in our powers to follow city guidelines and to make sure this event is held in the safest possible manner," Festival Chair John Lansdale said. "We will continue to update the community as the planning process continues and will advise all residents if any changes in city regulations force us to alter our plans in any way. I hope you all are as excited as us that this great event is back on the calendar. We will do our best to make it the best Festival ever."

For more information about this year's festival, visit winterhavenfestival.org.

Lansdale's full statement is listed below.